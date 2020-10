"Esports is growing quickly in higher education, with more than 100 member colleges in the National Association of Collegiate Esports. Approximately 50 of these offer scholarships are for competitive gaming."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution hasn't embraced esports yet, the time is now. EdTech Magazine details how to create an esports arena on campus to support gameplay and attract potential students.