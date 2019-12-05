What Do You Want Your Esports Program to Achieve? (EdTech Magazine)

"As esports matures, colleges are discovering that this popular activity isn’t a one-size-fits-all endeavor. Institutions have plenty of room to customize a program and the accompanying investment. While some colleges are betting big on esports — Full Sail University opened its $6 million arena in May — it’s entirely possible to build a thriving program for far less."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When crafting an esports program, it's important to consider your goals. Wether you're aiming for recruitment, retention, or another driver, establishing targets can help you customize the program.