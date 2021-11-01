Wharton’s New Crypto Course to Take Crypto for Tuition Fees (Inside Higher Ed)

"The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania last week announced it would become the first Ivy League school and the first American business school to accept enrollment payments in cryptocurrency via Coinbase. The announcement came alongside news that the prestigious business school also has launched an online certificate program focused on the economics of blockchain and digital assets."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Cryptocurrency is being embraced by the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in a big way -- not only is the school launching a crypto-focused certificate program online, but students can also cover their tuition with crypto. With the program. Wharton aims to “align theory with practice and give [students] the tools necessary to engage deeply with this emerging technology in a business context.”