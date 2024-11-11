University of Portland Enhances Sound Quality at Multiple Venues

Biamp products—including Tesira digital signal processors (DSPs) and amplifiers, Community IV6 line arrays, Community amplified loudspeaker controllers, and multiple types of Community indoor/outdoor loudspeakers—were chosen by integration partner Design Sound NW (DSNW) for an audio upgrade at University of Portland.

The installations at the Chiles Center multi-purpose indoor arena and the Etzel Field baseball stadium began in 2021 when the University of Portland first sought to upgrade the sound system at Etzel Field. With its open-air environment and varying crowd sizes, Etzel Field presented unique audio challenges that required a robust and flexible sound system. DSNW turned to Biamp Community and Tesira DSP solutions. The loudspeakers were selected for their ability to deliver powerful sound across long distances while including weather-resistant models to ensure durability and consistent performance regardless of weather conditions.

[Giants-Sized Audio Makeover]

(Image credit: Biamp)

Following the success of the Etzel Field upgrade in 2022, DSNW embarked on completely overhauling the audio experience at the Chiles Center, the indoor arena with a seating capacity of 5,000 primarily for basketball, volleyball, and non-athletic events such as graduations and concerts. The existing sound system was outdated and struggled to meet the diverse audio needs of these events.

The DSNW solution involved installing a comprehensive Biamp-based sound system featuring Community loudspeakers known for their clarity and power. The entire process took more than two years. From the initial concept design using the global standard EASE acoustical modeler, DSNW worked through design criteria with Biamp engineers. There were major structural issues to address in the rigging hardware custom engineered by DSNW and Polar Focus.

(Image credit: Biamp)

Community loudspeaker arrays were strategically placed to ensure consistent sound coverage throughout the arena. As part of the engineered AV design, DSNW integrated Community amplified loudspeaker controllers to enhance audio precision and the performance of the loudspeaker arrays.

[Singing the Praises of High-End Audio]

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The Biamp solutions corrected a 30-year-old, poorly performing system by bringing audio capabilities to a new, state-of-the-art level of exceptional performance,” said Craig Leppert, president, Design Sound NW, in reference to the Chiles Center. “Biamp is one of our go-to partners, and the Community IV6 line arrays are really mind blowing for the predicted-versus-real-world results.”

“This multi-year, multi-venue effort brings unparalleled sound quality, exceptional audio clarity, and superior equipment reliability throughout the major sports and indoor events facilities at the University of Portland," said Joe Andrulis, EVP of corporate development at Biamp. "The success of these installations serves as a model for other higher education institutions seeking to enhance large-venue audio capabilities, creating extraordinary experiences for audiences in either indoor or outdoor settings.”