U. of Oklahoma club hosting virtual esports career fair (University Business)

"Forward-thinking leaders at colleges and universities have forged some clever solutions to tackle challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic. Courses traditionally held in lecture halls swiftly moved online. Traditional commencement ceremonies deftly became virtual events."—Source: University Business

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

COVID-19 campus closures are our reality for the time being, but institutions are using technology and creativity to help facilitate opportunities for students digitally. Read how OU's digital career fair will connect learners with representatives from video game companies.