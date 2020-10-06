tvONE Supports Breast Cancer Awareness with Pathfinder Sales

tvONE is marking October’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in partnership with breast cancer foundation Susan G. Komen, by supporting the charity with sales of the Pathfinder KVM over IP from its Magenta Research brand.

The Magenta Pathfinder KVM over IP was announced in October 2019 and began shipping to customers worldwide in February 2020. As part of the ongoing effort to raise awareness for cancer research, tvONE Inc. is donating a portion of its proceeds to Susan G. Komen for every Pathfinder unit sold during 2020.

“As we begin National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, all of us at tvONE are proud to be able to give our support to such a worthy cause,” said Andy Fliss, vice president of sales, tvONE. “By partnering with Susan G Komen, we are helping them to meet their goal of reducing the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026.”

Pathfinder is a KVM over IP solution that provides a scalable, zero latency, KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse, and USB 2.0) extension and switching solution for 4K and HD sources capable of up to 2,000 high-quality endpoints in a single system using standard IT network switches.

A standout visual feature of Pathfinder is that the hardware encoders and decoders are encased in pink, an anomaly in the “black box” world of AV hardware.