The VARI-ARM Series Is Now Available—Here's What You Need to Know

The new VARI-ARM series from Gravity is now available. The versatile product series includes four models (VARI-ARM M14, VARI-ARM M38, VARI-ARM L38 and VARI-ARM L TV) with different threads and brackets and enables the safe and flexible positioning of different equipment—from cameras and camera monitors to microphones and pop filters to recorders or smartphones. The special feature of the VARI-ARM: The three joints are locked and released with only one central adjusting screw, making the VARI-ARM a universal tool for creative applications.

Each VARI-ARM model is based on a stable articulated arm made of steel with three joints that allow equipment to be moved completely freely and precisely into any desired position. The three joints can be tightened and loosened again with just one hand via the centrally mounted adjusting screw.

The solution was designed for a wide array of use cases:

For video producers, photographers and YouTubers looking for a flexible camera monitor mount, the VARI-ARM M14 is the perfect camera monitor mount for film, photo or video shooting. For this purpose, the VARI-ARM M14 has a 1/4-inch thread at both ends that is compatible with almost every camera monitor on the market as well as every commercially available photo camera and smartphone mount.

For precise positioning of a camera in the home studio or on the road, the VARI-ARM M38 is the ideal choice. Equipped with a 3/8-inch thread and a solid mounting bracket with a particularly wide clamping range (15-35 mm), the VARI-ARM M38 is not only suitable as a mount for heavy broadcast microphones, but also for mounting with a screwed-on SLR camera on tabletops. For this purpose, the VARI-ARM M38 comes with an adapter (3/8 to 1/4-inch reduction thread).

