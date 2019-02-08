The Dave Matthews Band Effect and Your Online Learning Team (The EvoLLLution)

"From the first note of a Dave Matthews Band (DMB) concert, the audience is hooked! They sing, dance and sway, fully engaged for the entire 2.5-hour show. By the end, DMB has delivered beyond expectations and the audience is grateful and moved, vowing to return to soon. This is the DMB Effect. You may know people who have attended dozens of DMB shows. The reason? DMB deliver the best possible audience experience. They are unique and authentic. As a result, their audience keeps coming back for more. With over 100 million concert tickets sold, DMB has been filling arenas and concert halls for nearly 30 years."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What can higher ed, specifically online programs, learn from the DMB Effect? Turns out, there's quite a lot of crossover. When one thinks about delivering an engaging experience and the teamwork required for success, it isn't too much of a stretch.