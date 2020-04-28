Solving Remote Learning Struggles for Students with Vision and Hearing Loss (EdTech Magazine)

"Attending college and obtaining a degree can be a particularly daunting challenge for students with disabilities. Some advocates for students with vision and hearing impairments are concerned the recent pivot to remote learning could further complicate these students’ learning experiences."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As we quickly shift classes online, it is important to make sure courses are accessible to all learners, including those with impaired vision and hearing. EdTech Magazine shares tips to keep every learner connected.