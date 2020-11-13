Promoting #PositAVity in Pro AV

From layoffs to project shutdowns to remote learning, the COVID-19 pandemic has made this a tough year for all of us. But 2020 will not define you, and it will not define the pro AV industry.

It's time to add some #PositAVity to our lives. That's why AV journalists Alesia Hendley, Megan A. Dutta, Gary Kayye, and Tim Albright are working together to help spread positive news around the AV industry using #PositAVity.

And we want you, dear reader, to join in our quest to spread happiness across the pro AV industry.

Watch the video below to learn more about the #PositAVity campaign.

If you have a job opening and place it on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook, hashtag it #PositAVity so we can all see it. If you’re looking for a job, search the hashtag #PositAVity. Doing something to help during the COVID lockdowns, hashtag it with #PositAVity. Need help? Use the hashtag #PositAVity. We will be watching and participating, too.

Let’s do this! Let’s use our collective voices, friends, followers, and social connections to think #PositAVity about the future of AV!

