New Online Telescope for Educators Brings Space Exploration to the Classroom (Campus Technology)

"Slooh, the provider of online, live telescope feeds to students, announced this week it is offering an affordable way for educators to bring space exploration to all students with the Online Telescope for Teachers."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Slooh's online telescope offerings are taking educators into account, providing tools that can help faculty craft curriculum and foster professional development. "Slooh's innovation is that an unlimited number of teachers and students can share online telescopes in a manner that includes an exchange of ideas and opportunities to learn from each other," notes Michael Paolucci, Slooh's founder.