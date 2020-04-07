NDI Offers HX Capture, HX Camera iOS Apps for Free

The What: NDI, part of the Vizrt Group, announced that it would make available its new NDI|HX Capture for iOS and its NDI|HX Camera for iOS applications for free for the next 60 days. This move comes in response to an increase in mobile game streaming and a worldwide shortage of quality web cameras.

[NDI Unveils Version 4.5 of its Video-over-IP Technology]

The What Else: With many live sporting events now cancelled, esports are coming to the fore and the NDI|HX Capture app enables broadcasting of the action from mobile game to fans all over the globe. Using NDI, the low-latency, IP-based video standard, the app makes it even easier to bring the audience closer to where an increasing amount of content is created, the mobile gaming screen.

The NDI|HX Camera app turns the iPhone in your pocket into a 4K broadcast quality camera system, optimized for remote live content creation. It can be used by journalists to capture the story wherever they are, which is essential in these days of remote working. For everybody else, the app turns their iPhone in to a high-quality webcam that will work with popular applications like MS Teams, Skype, Zoom, and many more.

Each app uses the latest version of NDI 4.5 to harness the enhanced capabilities for transferring video, audio, and metadata in real time across standard and wireless Ethernet networks. NDI 4.5 leverages breakthroughs in mobile phone connectivity, wireless networking, augmented and virtual reality environments.

“Our customers are the world’s storytellers and right now, unfortunately there is one story that is dominating our lives,” said Michael Hallén, CEO of the Vizrt Group. “Like everyone else, our customers are being impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and are having to overcome the challenges of staffing shortages and lockdowns. Making these two NDI-powered apps available to all who need them makes it easier for the world’s storytellers to keep us all better informed.”

The Bottom Line: These applications, used in conjunction with the free NDI Tools software, enable the creation of content, be that the action from a mobile game or live video in broadcast quality. Both apps are available now for download from the Apple iOS App Store and normally retail at $10 and $20 respectively.

Both apps are available to download free of charge until June 1, 2020 and require an updated version of the free to download NDI Tools to be installed on the user’s computer.