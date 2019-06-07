Topics

Moving From 5% to 85% Completion Rates for Online Courses (EdSurge)

"MOOCs, shorthand for massive open online courses, have been widely critiqued for their miniscule completion rates. Industry reports and instructional designers alike typically report that only between 5 to 15 percent of students who start free open online courses end up earning a certificate."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Since their inception, MOOCs have had abysmal completion numbers. But when students feel more invested, completion rates surge. This article shares advice to help students finish what they've started.