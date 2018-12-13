Moving Digital Art Piece "Liquid Light" Unveiled

San Diego unveiled its first moving digital art piece, “Liquid Light”, and Spinitar served as a technology partner and sponsor for the event. Conceived and designed by artist, Roark Gourley, the art piece rests on the exterior of the InterContinental Hotel, and was created to celebrate the lifestyle and culture encompassing the new bayfront hotel. Still frames and short features of the digital piece will also be shown on displays throughout the inside of the hotel.

The 17 ft high by 145 ft wide high-resolution moving mural showcases an abstract visualization of the concept of human in liquid motion, the beauty and flow of sea life, and the interaction between the two. Spinitar—number acted as the primary audiovisual integrator for the two to three year project, and collaborated with the hotel, artist, and technology expert Christie Digital, to bring the piece to completion.

"These unique and challenging opportunities are what make partnering with our clients fun and exciting," said Jay Rogina, principal, Spinitar. "Using technology to create more than just a presentation, but truly complimenting the artistry, is magical! A must see experience of technology and art!"

The projection of the artwork requires an extremity of audiovisual implementation to function. Technological components for the moving piece include a turnkey audiovisual system, customized outdoor glass panel mounting technology, interconnected diagrams and circuit detailing, and support components for equipment rack elevation, touch panel control, and audio system support.