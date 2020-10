"Coursera started with a mission to give the general public free access to courses from expensive colleges. Now it is selling all the course content developed for those free courses to colleges that want to use the materials in their own campus programs."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how Coursera is shifting gears, selling the content they've created over the years to colleges in the market for courseware. Will this monetization plan resonate with schools? Only time will tell.