Maybe Universities Shouldn't Be Putting Amazon Echos in Student Dorms (Inside Higher Ed)

"My thoughts on Amazon Alexa (and other voice-based 'assistants' - Google Assistant, Apple Siri, etc) have ebbed and flowed. Initially, I thought they were a bit clunky and not very useful. Eventually I slid towards an "experiment and see" kind of attitude. I even purchased an Amazon Echo device whilst writing a blog post about the topic."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Is Alexa the answer for a better student experience? Some schools have been embracing voice-based assistants, but questions remain around how institutions can support student success with these devices while also ensuring privacy.