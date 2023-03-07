Level 3 Audiovisual Recognized for Quality Management, Achieves AV9000 Compliance

Level 3 Audiovisual (opens in new tab) has achieved AV9000 Compliance, making it one of only a few companies worldwide to achieve the highly sought-after designation, highlighting its quality assurance processes for full design, implementation and management of AV systems for enterprise businesses.

The distinguished designation confirms that Level 3 Audiovisual has implemented quality management processes in its services and meets the rigorous standards set by AQAV (opens in new tab) for audiovisual technology providers. This recognition affirms that Level 3 Audiovisual delivers on the promises made to its clients and that every system turned over to users is complete, thoroughly tested, and ready for business.

"Achieving AV9000 Compliance is a critical milestone for us and has been a part of our vision for many years," said Jeremy Elsesser, CEO of Level 3 AudioVisual. "Our team has been running a marathon of inches that requires everyone to be aligned and in sync with our vision for excellence in quality. This certification is an incredible moment in our history, and we are proud to serve as a leader in quality for our industry."

More and more buyers, especially at enterprise businesses, require vendors of audiovisual technology to be AV9000-Compliant. It goes beyond individual skills and certifications and verifies that the company as a whole is applying quality management in the services it provides. This provides the first level of evidence to buyers that they are receiving the services they ordered and that the company is committed to delivering high-quality solutions that meet their expectations.

"The Association for Quality in Audio Visual Technology is thrilled to welcome Level 3 into the small and elite group of companies who have attained AV9000 Compliance," said William Lawrence Jr., executive director for The Association for Quality in Audio Visual (AQAV). "Level 3 Audiovisual has shown exemplary evidence of compliance during the qualification audit and is clearly invested in Page 1 furthering the pursuit of Quality. Achieving AV9000 Compliance certification is no small effort and demonstrates Level 3 Audiovisual's invested efforts to make all their outcomes better through pervasive quality assurance."

Level 3 Audiovisual's dedication to the AV9000 standard showcases the company's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clients and providing the best possible service and solutions at an organizational level, and not just through certification for specific individuals. The company's achievement of AV9000 Compliance is an important step towards meeting the requirements for enterprise-level businesses to ensure their users can collaborate and communicate using audiovisual technology, which has become a critical component to the organization's success.

"It's easy to say you belong to a quality-minded organization," said Jim Maltese, vice president for Quality Standards at Level 3 Audiovisual. "It's another thing to have it verified by the quality management association of the AV industry (AQAV). Being recognized for our AV9000 Compliance is an incredible accomplishment, one that our entire team worked hard to achieve. It's a testament to our dedication to our clients. We are able to consistently deliver completed systems that meet our clients' expectations. And we have a great time doing it."