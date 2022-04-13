Legrand's Vantage, Colorbeam Lighting Form Strategic Alliance

Legrand's Building Control Systems (BCS) division announced its Vantage brand is continuing to strengthen its strategic partnerships, and has now formed an alliance with Colorbeam Lighting. The alliance pairs Vantage's industry-leading, customizable lighting controls with Colorbeam's innovative low-voltage fixtures, as well as its linear and landscape lighting products. Specializing in true tunability, RGBWW, and wellness-specific products, the combined Colorbeam-Vantage solution will effectively control high-quality lighting solutions in residential, commercial, and hospitality settings.

"The lighting market has never had more options to fit a customer's style and their lighting environment needs," said Amy Hahne, president of Vantage, at Legrand, North America. "Partnering with Colorbeam is our way of making it easier for installers to deliver exceptional lighting solutions that integrate with Vantage's LHUMAN system and keypads. From fixture to control, they can craft the perfect lighting scenario."

Paired with the Vantage LHUMAN human centric control lighting system, the newly released Colorbeam HEKA LED chipset will deliver the most advanced and sophisticated wellness lighting solution in the lighting industry. By combining Vantage's sleek control keypad offering with Colorbeam fixtures and lighting products, this collaboration will offer resellers, designers, specifiers, and end users a superior lighting solution.

To further enhance the alliance, Vantage and Colorbeam Lighting have created the 5+5+5 Dealer Profit Promotion (DPP). Through the DPP, projects featuring both Vantage and Colorbeam Lighting products will receive a 5% discount from both brands when an order is placed. In addition, Colorbeam will offer resellers another 5% to apply toward demo/showroom products. The promotion runs through Dec. 31, 2022, and applies to all projects during the promotional period. To qualify for the promotion, projects must be registered by dealers or their sales representatives.

"The lighting fixture is only part of the equation when building a transformative lighting experience," said Mike Teolis, president of Colorbeam Lighting. "This partnership represents our commitment and confidence in providing our customers with Vantage's unrivaled easy-to-program lighting control systems and sleek keypads. Together, they deliver an end-to-end solution that will fit any space and the well-being of its occupants."