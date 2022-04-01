JVC Broadcast Cameras Brings North Dakota State Sports into Focus

When Forum Communications’ ABC affiliate WDAY-TV became the official broadcast home of North Dakota State University Bison football and basketball games, chief engineer David Johnson and his crew designed and built a sports production truck to capture all the exciting collegiate action. With a large-scale truck came the need for bigger cameras and Johnson found the solution in the GY-HC900 CONNECTED CAM Broadcast Camcorder from JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation.

(Image credit: JVC)

A long-time user of JVC, Johnson knew the GY-HC900 would be the right camera for the job. “We have deployed JVC for over a decade and they continue to manufacture top-of-the-line cameras that work incredibly well,” he said. “With its advanced technology and capability to handle bigger lenses, the JVC GY-HC900 was exactly what we were looking for in a camera. Football and basketball productions are growing in scale and the GY-HC900 allows us to handle whatever size production we need.”

[NAB 2022: JVC to Present Remote Production Solutions]

In all, WDAY purchased four GY-HC900 cameras along with the brand’s VF-HP900G/SK-900J Studio Viewfinder kits, KA-EN200G H.265/HEVC adapters, and the BR-DE900 decoder for working with native H.265 SRT streams. Johnson also utilizes a Fujinon 2/3-inch network specification box and ENG lenses in his fleet.

(Image credit: JVC)

“When we built the NDSU Bison sports production truck, we knew JVC would be part of the build,” added Johnson. “The GY-HC900 allows us to broadcast with a clarity that rivals any sports production today. In addition, livestreaming to the NDSU and WDAY websites is now much more efficient when using the HEVC/H.265 plug-in encoder.”

[Review: JVC PTZ Streaming Cameras Deliver IP Production Versatility]

In addition to NDSU sports, Johnson plans to use the truck for various high school sports productions, including local area hockey, basketball, and golf events.