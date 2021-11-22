According to Bruce Wyrwitzke, Director of Sales for PPDS North America, the company’s broad spectrum of solutions supports virtually every customer need and use case. “We have the most comprehensive suite of products, ranging from professional TVs to digital signs, all the way to LCD video walls and Direct-View LED video walls,” Wyrwitzke said

With its focus on total systems synergy, PPDS North America, the exclusive global provider for Phillips Professional Displays, sees the big picture.

PPDS is not only the B2B arm for TPV Technology (the largest display manufacturer in the world), the company partners with multiple hardware and software manufacturers to provide a complete solution for end customers.

SOC & Direct-View LED

PPDS is quickly gaining ground in the digital signage market—and it’s no surprise why. Just look at its system-on-chip (SOC) advancements and their compelling value proposition for integrators and end users alike. “The beauty of SOC,” Wyrwitzke articulated, “is that you have the power of a media player built into the display.” With SOC, AV pros eliminate the need for additional hardware. You’ll also reducing cost, complexity, and the number of cables on the job site.

Another highlight for PPDS: Its Direct-View LED offering. With a 110-inch format and 1.2-millimeter pixel pitch, there is no limitation on deployment size or the shape. A content creator can tailor the experience to their content instead of cropping or compromising on creativity.

With PPDS Direct-View LED, install flexibility is unlimited.

Notable Growth

For instance, Wyrwitzke pointed to the PPDS Intelligent Signage Solution for Retail. By partnering with companies like Navori, Advantech, and Intel, PPDS has created a solution that gives retailers real-time insight into what kind of marketing programs are working or need iteration. Clients can adapt within the store, on the fly.

PPDS is a well-respected brand in Europe, having grown to number three status for commercial display sales. “We're attempting to do the same thing in the United States by continually growing out our team and our product line,” said Wyrwitzke. “Our innovation expands beyond the display.”

Innovation That’s In-Stock & On Time

PPDS offers concierge-level US-based support, with a team that serves as a one-stop-shop for all display needs.

Finally, and perhaps the most important reason to work with PPDS this year: “We have stock with new inventory coming in weekly,” Wyrwitzke said.

For more information, visit ppds.com.