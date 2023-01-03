Industry Veteran Rich Lunniss Passes Away

Rich Lunniss, a familiar figure, friend, and mentor to so many in the industry, lost his long battle with cancer and kidney disease on Dec. 19, 2022.

Born in the U.K., Lunniss launched his communications career with Marconi Communication Systems. Subsequently moving to the United States, Rich joined New Jersey-based systems integrator, AF Associates, as vice president, sales. Later, he became vice president of its new Products Division, successfully introducing a number of European broadcast manufacturers to the U.S. market that later opened their own operations.

Lunniss joined AVS Broadcast and then Tekniche, a U.K. manufacturer of interface equipment and standards converters. He served as vice president, U.S., at Tekniche, growing American operations into a multi-million-dollar entity that was acquired by Leitch, where he remained until 2002. Lunniss took on the role of vice president of broadcast sales at Diversified Systems in 2003, later joining Evertz in a senior sales role, responsible for key accounts. He continued at Evertz as a consultant for many years following his semi-retirement.

While his professional accomplishments were varied and numerous, Lunniss will best be remembered for his sense of humor, intelligence, and loyalty. A friend to all and a mentor to many, Lunniss is responsible for launching multiple careers and guiding many to success. He never uttered a negative word about competitors or adversaries, rather seeking the good in all he met.

An amateur boxer in his youth, he leveraged his physical strength with his positive attitude to battle cancer and kidney disease, a fight that lasted nearly two decades. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, MaryAnn, two daughters, a son, their spouses, two grandchildren, and his extended family, which includes many members of the industry.

There will be a Celebration of Life to honor Rich on Jan. 7 from 2-4 p.m. at Finding Home Farms, 140 Eatontown Road, Middletown, NY 10940. Donations can be made to kidney.org (opens in new tab).