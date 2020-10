"When EDUCAUSE released its 2020 Top 10 IT Issues list last October, it included a notable newcomer in the rankings: 'The Integrative CIO.'"—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The scope of IT extends beyond traditional areas like information security into day to day operations across all parts of a college campus. Along with this, the roles of higher ed CIOs are also shifting to become more integrative as they work toward overarching goals like the institutional mission.