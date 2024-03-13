How an Austin Church Brought 'New Life' to In-Ear Monitor Mixing

New Life United Pentecostal Church of Austin—aka “New Life Austin”—is no stranger to KLANG products solving challenges for the tech-forward church. In 2017, New Life Austin became one of the first houses of worship to implement a pair of KLANG:fabrik immersive in-ear monitor mixing processors. KLANG:fabrik provided eight to ten musicians and vocalists an improved performance experience on stage every Sunday, giving each worship team member full control over their personal monitor mix while also improving its sonic quality.

Now, New Life Austin is enhancing that experience further.

A new installation, part of a package purchased through Heart Of Texas Music, upgraded to a new KLANG:konductor, replacing the :fabriks and also included a new DiGiCo Quantum225 console at front of house. The KLANG-DiGiCo combination has taken the church’s audio to a new level once again, and just in time, as New Life Austin’s music production has continued to grow—just the number of vocalists onstage now would have outnumbered the entire worship team seven years ago.

[Historic Chapel, Modern Sound]

“We have nine or ten vocalists during services now, along with bass, drums, a couple of guitars, keys, percussion, sax, and so on,” said TJ Feronti, New Life Austin’s tech director and FOH engineer. His channel count now exceeds 70, which was straining the capacity of the previous pair of 56-input KLANG:fabrik systems.

TJ Feronti (Image credit: Jonathan Sifuentes)

“The :fabrik is a great IEM processor, but we were having to send groups from one into the other to accommodate everything we needed,” he explained. “And we had been maxed out on the DiGiCo SD9 console we had been using for front of house and to route the monitors. Now, we have up to 128 channels and 16 separate mixes available, going over MADI through the Quantum225. It’s all so much easier to manage.”

Feronti said the church’s musicians and singers have taken to the KLANG’s immersive mode, with most of them choosing to use it. “They’ve been very impressed, whether they’re new to the professional aspect of this or have been doing it since they were using wedge floor monitors or just stereo IEMs. They love being able to move things around spatially in their mixes on their iPads and have them reflect what they’re experiencing onstage.”

And Feronti says the :konductor has made his job easier, able to listen in and keep an ear on any of the stage mixes from his own iPad. “Plus, it’s so easy to use,” he added. “Whenever we have other worship teams visiting, our house team can help them adjust to it very quickly. It’s just made everything a whole lot easier here.”