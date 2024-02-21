100-Year-Old Christ Wesleyan Church Celebrates with Broadway-Style Upgrade

Christ Wesleyan Church (CWC)—located in Milton, PA—celebrated its centennial last year. Not only one of the largest "megachurches" in the area, there is also another side to the house of worship that puts on some of Broadway's biggest plays and musicals. A DiGiCo 4REA4 processor was recently added to ramp up productions for Sunday services and productions.

Each summer and fall season, CWC puts on theatrical plays and musicals—last year saw The Sound of Music performed in its 1,100-seat auditorium, where Titanic The Musical and The Diary of Anne Frank were performed the year before, and where the church’s affiliated high school also puts on some technically sophisticated productions of its own.

[Keeping the Faith]

“These are not your typical church productions,” explained CWC communication/broadcast creative director Brent Mestach. “But it’s why we needed to up our audio game as the productions became more complex and the number of wireless microphones began to exceed fifty. And that’s why there’s now a DiGiCo Quantum338 console in use here. We needed more I/O, and we needed more power. We got it.”

(Image credit: DiGiCo)

The Quantum338 was acquired in late 2020, the same year it was introduced, through locally owned Divine Sound and Technologies. Subsequently, CWC expanded those capabilities, recently adding a DiGiCo 4REA4 processor, purchased through nearby Clair Global. The Quantum338 serves as the church’s FOH console, for both theatrical productions and Sunday services, and is on an Optocore network with an SD-Rack used a stage box. In addition, the 4REA4 processor and a DiGiCo A168 Stage expander unit are located in the converted bathroom of an upstairs space formerly used as a cry room that was renovated into a broadcast-audio control room during Covid, used to mix the church’s remote Sunday services. It currently interfaces with a DiGiCo DMI-WAVES SoundGrid card over Cat-6 and a Gigabit switch, though Mestach says the plan for the near future is to connect the 4REA4 with the Quantum338 on the Optocore network, allowing all of the mix positions to access all of the inputs from the stage.

[How KLANG Helps Modernize Brentwood Baptist Church]

“What the Quantum338 and 4REA4 have given us is a tremendous amount of flexibility to route audio throughout the auditorium and to be able to share resources for any application, from broadcast to theatrical shows,” said Mestach. “They’ve been a huge reason we’ve been able to upgrade our audio capabilities.”