How a Georgia Church Transforms Worship Experiences Across Multiple Campuses

Free Chapel Church, a contemporary Christian congregation based in Gainesville, GA, is redefining the worship experience with innovative audio solutions from Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW).

The flagship main campus in Gainesville boasts a comprehensive EAW setup, including Anya ADAPTive line arrays and EAW SB828P dual drive subwoofers, meticulously engineered to cater to the venue’s unique architectural nuances. Glenn Setchfield, the global audio director at Free Chapel Church, emphasized the importance of EAW’s ADAPTive technology in tailoring sound dispersion to optimize acoustics.

“Our main campus presents unique challenges due to its fan-shaped layout," Setchfield explained. "The decision to implement EAW’s Anya line arrays was driven by the need for superior coverage and clarity. EAW’s ADAPTive technology empowers us to precisely direct sound, expanding horizontal coverage to meet the venue shape, and minimize reflections.”

Beyond the main campus, Free Chapel Church has extended its EAW deployment to other locations, including Midtown Atlanta, Gwinnett, and Braselton. Each venue benefits from tailored EAW solutions, ranging from NTX210L line arrays to RSX series speakers, optimized to maximize audio fidelity and intelligibility.

“We’ve strategically implemented EAW equipment across all our campuses to ensure consistent audio excellence,” said Setchfield. “Whether it's a large auditorium or an intimate setting, EAW’s versatile solutions cater to our diverse needs. EAW’s introduction of groundbreaking technologies, such as ADAPTive has revolutionized the way we approach audio production, enabling us to achieve unparalleled results.”

Setchfield is responsible for integrating and overseeing all audio operations, including the recent deployment of EAW, at Free Chapel Church’s multiple locations. This includes weekend services, midweek gatherings, youth and children’s programs, and audio production for Jentezen Franklin Ministries, a non-profit organization affiliated with the church.

“At Free Chapel Church, we prioritize exceptional audio experiences that resonate with our congregation,” said Setchfield, “and with EAW’s cutting-edge equipment, we can deliver impactful, engaging and rewarding worship services across our multiple campuses.”

Setchfield commended EAW’s commitment to customer service and support. “John Mills and the great team at EAW have been instrumental partners in our audio journey,” he added. “What sets EAW apart is its dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. They are always quick to respond in addressing any technical questions we may have. Their timely assistance allows us to focus on delivering impactful worship experiences.”

Setchfield’s journey with EAW began with his tenure at Hillsong Church in Australia almost a decade ago. “While at Hillsong, I experienced first-hand the exceptional sound quality delivered by EAW,” he concluded. “Based on my positive experience combined with EAW’s reliability and versatility, I have become a big advocate for using EAW whenever possible.”

As Free Chapel Church continues to expand its footprint and outreach efforts, its collaboration with EAW remains a cornerstone of its commitment to excellence in audio production and worship facilitation.