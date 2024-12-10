Gaming in Real-Time—Hawaii Pacific Ups Its Esports Facilities

Hawaii Pacific University has transformed its Esports Arena at the Aloha Tower Marketplace with an Extron XTP system. An Extron XTP II CrossPoint matrix switching system powers real-time transmission of high-action gaming content, player statistics, and other dynamic media to multiple professional-grade display devices throughout the arena. The XTP system ensures seamless gameplay with instantaneous delivery at full signal integrity.

“Our esports arena brings students and the public together in a balance between social interaction and tech, resulting in a synergy that builds community in new and exciting ways,” said Jordan Oliver, director of esports computing services, information technology services, at HPU. With products like Extron’s XTP, we can plug into things that are happening right now and still grow the environment with advancements in technology.”

Currently, the HPU esports arena features 30 player stations with some supporting multiple consoles and monitors, nine 55 and 65-inch 4K displays, and two commercial-grade projection systems. Additional rooms within the facility serve as overflow and can receive content from the arena. During large tournaments, player console content appears on each room’s displays and can flow back to the XTP II CrossPoint modular digital matrix switcher for routing to any combination of arena display devices.

The AV system centers on XTP because it ensures non-stop gameplay, regardless of the number of competitors. The matrix switcher’s 50 Gbps digital backplane provides instantaneous switching without signal lag or delays, and the hot-swappable XTP I/O boards support remote endpoints and local HDMI sources with video resolutions up to 4K/60 at 4:4:4 color sampling and data rates up to 18 Gbps.

XTP decorator-style wallplate transmitters and receivers, along with scaling receivers installed with the projectors, enable signal extension within the arena and to the overflow rooms. To support the arena as it continues to expand, the XTP frame can be populated with additional I/O boards while the matrix switcher stays in place.

The player-athletes praise the arena, describing it and the large displays filled with ultra‑fast video switching of glitch‑free images as buff. HPU’s administration and support team completely agree.