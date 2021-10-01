HARMAN Pro Helps Transform Griffith U. Classrooms Into Immersive Learning Environments

Griffith University recently collaborated with Videopro, ThreeOneFive Innovations and HARMAN Professional Solutions to create an immersive active learning space using cutting-edge AMX networked AV solutions.

Founded in 1971, Griffith University is a public research university in South East Queensland, Australia, with five physical campuses spanning three cities, and a sixth digital campus. With more than 50,000 students and 200,000 respected alumni, Griffith University is one of the world’s top-performing universities. In order to deliver an immersive learning experience, Griffith University teamed up with Videopro, Australia's premier dealer in audiovisual equipment, and ThreeOneFive Innovations to install a state-of-the-art HARMAN Professional Solutions AV system that enables staff to stream lectures to multiple locations.

“The client requested a high-tech solution to connect two rooms so that staff could deliver multiple lectures without having to travel across campus,” said Chris Duckworth, Owner, ThreeOneFive Innovations. “They also wanted to improve the learning experience for students with state-of-the-art solutions. To create a class-leading engagement space, we selected the AMX SVSi N1000 platform. Its ultra-low latency and flexible I/O are critical for lectures in this space.”

ThreeOneFive Innovations and Videopro equipped the classrooms with AMX SVSI N1000 Series encoders and decoders, enabling seamless streaming between teaching spaces. The SVSi platform makes it easy to control peripheral devices and share content remotely to suit post-COVID teaching requirements. An NX-2200 controller enabled ThreeOneFive Innovations to temporarily run the N1000 AVoIP platform on a separate stand-alone network while the university prepared their campus network for AVoIP deployment.

“Once the campus network was AVoIP-enabled, we were able to easily migrate the SVSi devices and leverage the N1000 platform to share images between teaching spaces,” continued Duckworth. “More recently, the rooms were combined to uphold social distancing requirements. The AMX platform has delivered above and beyond our expectations with excellent functionality and reliability.”

ThreeOneFive Innovations and Videopro outfitted the new active learning space with an Acendo Vibe Conferencing Soundbar, and a Massio keypad at each student’s location to transform this traditional teaching space into a high-tech educational hub where students can collaborate in-person or remotely. AMX Modero Touch Panels enable staff to seamlessly route and control audio and video from multiple locations, while the AMX Resource Management suite automatically manages and monitors every device on the network.

“Before we had the system in place, the lecturers found it difficult to engage with a large number of students at once,” said Merv Connell, Technology Architect, Griffith University. “So, we devised a model where the academics could engage with students without having to walk around the classroom in person. All of the equipment used to design the system has been tried and tested on the campus before, so we were confident about choosing HARMAN products. The switching controls, microphone, video system and receivers are all standard equipment that we have used before, but in this project, they were deployed in a different manner to create an immersive experience. It’s exciting to be the first to introduce the AMX Acendo Vibe as part of our teaching application.”