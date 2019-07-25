FSR Adds Philip Klinkenborg as Western Regional Sales Manager

FSR is pleased to announce that Philip Klinkenborg has joined the company as western regional sales manager. Chaz Porter, director of global sales for FSR, revealed details from headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ, noting that Klinkenborg’s appointment underscores the company’s commitment to provide customers with the best support possible.

Philip Klinkenborg (Image credit: FSR)

Klinkenborg joins FSR with two and a half decades of experience in the pro AV field that includes serving as an independent rep for FSR, and most recently as regional sales manager for Barco. In his current position, he will manage FSR’s independent reps in the western region and work with resellers, consultants, and engineering firms.

“We are thrilled to welcome Phil back to the FSR family, in this sort of homecoming,” Porter said. “Phil’s knowledge of our products, combined with his vast industry experience, will allow him to guide our partners and customers to the most appropriate solutions for each project .We are confident that he’s the perfect candidate to support our current market base as well as expand our presence in the western region.”

“I am quite excited to take on this role of western regional sales manager for FSR, such a well-respected company,” Klinkenborg said. “I was a part of the team before as an independent rep, and am enthusiastically putting all my years of experience back to work for this great company to make an even greater impact in the western region.”