"Fairfield University, a private Jesuit institution in Connecticut, announced Tuesday it will offer its approximately 1,000 graduate students access to a new on-demand therapy platform."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The upheavals caused by COVID-19 have underscored the need for mental health support for students. At Fairfield University, the institution is helping students connect with therapists virtually through an online platform.