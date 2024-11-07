Extron and Esports—The Technology Behind Supersonic Cup Summer Major 2024

The Supersonic Cup Summer Major 2024—an esports tournament hosted by SPACEJUMP in Perth, Australia—brought together top gamers and esports enthusiasts for a competition that demanded flawless audiovisual performance. To ensure that happened, Extron’s AV solutions—including the MGP 641 xi multi-window processor, SMP 351 streaming media processor, and TLP Pro 1025T touchpanel control—were put into action.

Extron technology delivered a high-quality experience for both on-site and remote audiences. The advanced system ensured smooth transitions, real-time video adjustments, and dual-resolution streaming to accommodate a range of devices and internet speeds, enhancing the viewing experience for thousands of fans.

(Image credit: Extron)

“Extron’s products really helped elevate our production value, and we were incredibly happy with the results,” said Alyssa Boyer, founder and managing director of SPACEJUMP. “We received great feedback from players and spectators alike, who were pleased with the improvements to the overall tournament experience.”

The event’s success demonstrates the critical role of reliable AV technology in esports. Extron's solutions allowed for flexible, high-performance control and seamless streaming, making the fast-paced gameplay clear and engaging for all viewers. The collaboration between SPACEJUMP and Extron has set a new standard for esports event production, proving that cutting-edge AV technology is essential for delivering a memorable experience.