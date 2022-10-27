Everything to Know about the Newly Released AJA BRIDGE LIVE v1.13.2

AJA Video Systems (opens in new tab) released BRIDGE LIVE v1.13.2, a new update that expands NDI capabilities (opens in new tab) and introduces new performance enhancements for AJA’s multi-channel UltraHD (UHD) and HD live video solution for remote production, contribution, collaboration, streaming, and delivery. BRIDGE LIVE v1.13.2 adds new features to simplify streaming workflows, including support for NDI discovery servers and NDI groups, enabled 4K NDI output at 60fps, new MBAFF H.264 interlace detection capabilities, and expanded NDI input support for more than 100 sources.

“BRIDGE LIVE features enterprise-level processing power to support the most rigorous demands of live production and critical streaming environments. To further simplify workflows and help teams deliver the highest quality streams, BRIDGE LIVE v1.13.2 expands NDI capabilities for more flexible workflows,” shared Nick Rashby, president, AJA Video Systems.

A turnkey enterprise solution, BRIDGE LIVE simplifies the transport of multichannel UHD and HD video between uncompressed 12G-SDI to and from a wide range of streaming and contribution codecs, including NDI, H.265, H.264, MPEG-2, and JPEG 2000. BRIDGE LIVE v1.13.2 introduces new support for NDI discovery servers, which streamline detection of NDI sources within a network and operate as a centralized registry of all NDI streams. As an alternative to automatic NDI discovery functions, discovery servers are ideal for production environments where significant multicast DNS (mDNS) traffic is restricted or prohibited, which is common for many cloud computing services. Discovery servers support all NDI functionality and when in use, NDI can operate entirely in unicast mode in nearly any installation.

BRIDGE LIVE v1.13.2 adds support for NDI groups, where sources can be organized and categorized for simplified management of NDI streams. For high raster workflows, BRIDGE LIVE v1.13.2 enables output of NDI streams at 4K 60fps, and for the most complex production demands, the update expands input support for more than 100 NDI sources. Additionally, BRIDGE LIVE v.13.2 adds detection for MBAFF H.264 interlace and a new ability to determine the correct field order.