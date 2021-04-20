Disguise Launches r18 Software with xR Capabilities

The What: disguise has announced the public release of its Extended Reality (xR) solution as part of its r18 software launch.

The What Else: The xR workflow used by XR Studios to power Katy Perry’s performance at the American Idol season 18 finale has opened up a new world of opportunities in immersive real-time production in the past year, offering a safe and innovative alternative for shows and live events, allowing these to resume virtually.

Backed by the Carlyle Group and Epic Games, disguise has revolutionized xR and virtual production, powering over 230 productions across live entertainment, film and episodic TV, corporate events, and TV and sports broadcast to date. Over 165 disguise xR stages have been built in 35 countries to support the growing demand.

First introduced at the IBC Show in 2018, disguise xR has since undergone intensive field testing and refining as disguise collaborated with a select group of its talented creative and technical partners to turn xR into a robust, reliable, and flexible solution for productions of any scale or complexity.

r18 will also release disguise’s cluster rendering feature. Developed in partnership with Unreal Engine, disguise cluster rendering will unlock new possibilities for immersive content of the highest quality, detail, and framerate at any scale. Users can deliver photorealistic scenes to large scale content displays on any surface from installations to corporate displays.

r18 users will also enjoy full support for the ACES cinematic standard. ACES will allow them to own the content color management process and trust the composite onto the final screen to render truly dynamic and visually engaging output.

r18 will also see the launch of a brand new virtual production course available for free on the disguise elearning platform, demonstrating how the workflow can help VFX teams push boundaries in film and TV production.

The Bottom Line: The public release of xR aims to significantly reduce the barrier of entry to cutting-edge productions, unlocking the power to create any world, from one location. disguise xR integrates with leading LED, real-time content and camera tracking technologies to power immersive virtual environments of the highest standards. This technology-agnostic feature gives users the freedom to choose the tools they want to create the story they envision with confidence.