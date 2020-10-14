CCS Southwest Creates Esports Demo Center

CCS Presentation Systems has created a fully-functioning Esports Demonstration Center at its Scottsdale, AZ corporate headquarters. The experience provides customers with a working demonstration of every component of an esports facility—game play, audience presentation, streaming, and more.

“This Esports Demo Center was purpose-built for our education customers. It includes everything necessary for school teams to be successful in this competitive sport,” said Julie Solomon, chief marketing officer, CCS. “Esports gaming has very specific equipment standards. Facilities need to mimic each other as much as possible or players will be at a disadvantage during competition.”

(Image credit: Future)

The Extreme-eCampus News Worldwide Esports Survey found that 21 percent of schools already have an esports program and that over 70 percent of K12 schools are now considering introducing competitive gaming to their curriculum. Currently, there are more than 200 colleges and universities offering nearly $15 million in scholarships to high school students to join their esports programs.

For an inside look at the CCS Esports Demo Center, visit ccssouthwest.com/esports or email Julie Solomon at jsolomon@ccsprojects.com to set up a live or virtual demonstration.

To learn more about esports, join SCN and AV Technology on December 4, 2020 at Leveling Up: The Esports and Education Conference & Expo.

Visit eduesportsexpo.com/ for more information or to register.