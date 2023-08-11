Behind the Scenes at the AV/IT Summit: Pro AV Dazzles at UBS Arena

The 2023 AV/IT Summit was held at the home of the NHL’s New York Islanders. Islanders fans had a few nomadic seasons between the old Nassau Coliseum and the Barclays Center until the doors for the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in New York opened in 2021.

When building UBS Arena from the ground up, Ryan Halkett of the New York Islanders and Steve Stubelt of Diversified, both of whom worked closely on the technology behind the arena, had to answer one important question, in two big parts: What will make Islanders fans come to the arena, and what could they provide that a fan can't get from the comfort of their own couch?

[Takeaways: What We Learned at the 2023 AV/IT Summit]

(Image credit: Mark J. Pescatore)

Simply put, it came down to the experience, not just the game. It had to be more than the hockey—and it had to be geared to bring back old fans while introducing the Islanders to new ones. Halkett was able to build his vision from the ground up, a rare opportunity, but one that puts a lot on one's shoulders.

"I was able to get in at the ground level where no decisions had been made," he explained. "That really enabled me and my team to be able to take time, step back and say, 'OK, what are we trying to achieve?'

(Image credit: Mark J. Pescatore)

"And what we were trying to achieve when we opened the doors was a facility that not only had the best-in-class equipment, but then when a broadcaster comes in, how can a broadcaster come in here and seamlessly integrate into our house network? Many other venues where I've been, it can be very difficult, but I want to make sure when the trucks are coming in downstairs, they can tie into our room easily and we have seamless communication. A lot of my vision was about state-of-the-art and ease of access, and then being able to put on brilliant shows using all of our different technology."

And while the broadcast angle has been seamless, the fan experience has been awe-inspiring. With a special show for those in attendance, AV/IT Summit attendees got to see firsthand what the UBS Arena can deliver.

[AV/IT Summit Editorial: Is Your Office a Magnet for Employees?]

The Pro AV behind the shows is a mix of some of the industry's biggest names. Daktronics provides the LED displays on the ice (or stage if one of the megastars' tours comes through that the arena also hosts). RF cameras, a TVU 8K camera, and JBL audio all help the arena come to life. The control room has a bevy of Pro AV gear, including a Ross XPression for in-game graphics, Grass Valley switcher, and a wireless Wavecom system. An Allen & Heath board serves as the main audio mixer.

A Quince Imaging projection system—with transmitters, receivers, and a player system—supports the mapping for the ice. There is a slew of projectors—one in the southern end, one in the north end, and four in the middle, that each get their own CPU players for more intense visuals. The end result is a show for the senses.

The Islander fans, for so many years, wanted a building, weren't getting a building, were let down so many times, and now they finally have a home," Halkett said. "And they feel like it's their home because it is their home."

Here, make yourself at home and check it out.