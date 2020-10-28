Atlona Launches New AV Training Certifications for Educational Technologists and Designers

As the convergence of AV and IT technologies continues to sweep across higher education and K-12 facilities worldwide, Atlona is introducing two new training pathways to strengthen AV understanding for instructional technologists and systems designers within educational institutions.

The AV Education Technician certification sets learners up for success when installing modern AV solutions in educational environments, while the AV Education Designer certification delivers similar benefits for those tasked with planning and designing AV systems for educational applications.

“Today’s educational institutions frequently handle their own AV planning, design, and deployment, and require training resources that align with their distinct needs,” said Roger Takacs, strategic account manager at Atlona, who is spearheading the company’s initiatives in the education vertical market. “Our new training certifications for educational technologists and designers combine the relevant core components of our existing, proven courseware with new content specifically developed around the needs of universities, colleges, and K-12 schools.”

The new offerings come as AV over IP solutions blur the lines between AV and IT responsibilities, requiring previously distinct staff to expand their skills and knowledge base.

[The Technology Manager's Guide to the State of AV Over IP]

“With technology expanding to include both circuit-based solutions and AV over IP systems, there’s much more to know and learn about,” said Ken Eagle, senior director of global training, Atlona. “IT staff are trying learn more about AV, and vice versa. Our new learning paths provide the foundational understanding they need, then delve deeper into specific solutions and architectures for many educational use cases.”

The AV Education Technician certification combines Atlona’s 100-level Foundational AV, 200-level Circuit-Based Solutions, and 400-level Networking for AV courses. The AV Education Technician certification includes the same material, plus six additional Designing for Education sessions on topics including Classroom as a Studio, Velocity Control Solutions, Touchless Meeting Spaces, Collaboration Solutions, Flipped Classrooms, and Divisible Teaching Spaces. Participants in either program also earn AVIXA Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) Renewal Unit (RU) credits upon successful completion of the courses.

The new education-focused certifications are available immediately through the Atlona Training Portal, which continues to see surging demand for its high-quality AV technology training, according to the company.

“Professionals working from home are taking advantage of their extra time to engage in training programs to further educate themselves and upgrade their skills,” said Eagle. “Daily activity in the portal has more than tripled in recent months. Offering optimal training resources is part of our commitment to supporting our customers through long-term relationships, and we will continue to add new pathways as our product portfolio grows.”