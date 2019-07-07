Atlona Expands Training Program for AV Systems Integrators

Atlona continues to ramp up its Atlona Academy training and certification program, adding new, higher level courses for systems integrators seeking to sharpen their AV over IP expertise. The targeted education initiative will allow participants to earn valuable AVIXA Renewal Units (RUs) and CEDIA Continuing Education Credits (CEUs).

Earlier this year to meet growing demand for targeted, certified training with continuing education credits, Atlona updated its suite of accredited online courses, revising and streamlining its 100 and 200 level programs offered through the Atlona Education Portal. These initial programs provide up-to-date instruction and information for the design, configuration, and use of Atlona’s complete suite of AV over IP products and solutions. Atlona also added new accredited courses for its Velocity IP-based control AV control platform.

Now, in addition to the core 100 and 200 level classes, Atlona has expanded the educational resource with three new online certification courses: 300 Level—Velocity Control Certification Training, 400 Level—Networking for AV, and 500 Level—OmniStream Setup and Configuration.

Atlona has also enhanced its Hands-On Factory Training Courses to include three advanced level training curriculum programs: Advanced 100 and 200 Level—Circuit Based Solutions, Advanced 300 Level—Velocity Control System Course, and Advanced 400 and 500 Levels—Networking for AV, OmniStream Setup, and Configuration Course.

The new courses are now live at the Atlona Academy Education Portal.

Atlona will also now offer “Advanced Hands-On Factory Training” courses that will be held monthly at its corporate headquarters in San Jose beginning July 16, and repeated monthly. Atlona partners outside of the Americas will receive the same trainings at international headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. Interested parties can refer to Atlona's calendar for current dates, locations, and online registration.

“Now AV professionals have a clear path and end-to-end process to design, rollout, and integrate AV over IP systems, as well as handle set-up, management and control of the underlying IP network,” said Ken Eagle, senior director of global training, Atlona. “By making use of the Atlona Academy Education Portal and the integrator-specific dashboard, they can further advance their knowledge not only of specific products, but on AV networking and design. We want to help them to be successful on the job site—on their first attempts—in setting up advanced, networked AV solutions.”

For those seeking more personalized training and hands-on product experience, Atlona will offer 10 Atlona AV Factory Training events in 2019, including six to be held at its San Jose headquarters. Internationally, Atlona will offer four multi-lingual events at its Zurich facility in English, French, or German.

The Atlona Education Portal is accessible to anyone at http://www.atlona.com/training.