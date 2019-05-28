Accessibility Buy-In: Rubrics and Faculty Development Workshops (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Faculty enter physical and virtual class spaces (including learning management systems) as content experts. The majority don't have backgrounds in classroom management, pedagogy, assessment, curriculum development, or accessibility. Institutions often provide training but do not always offer ongoing support. Yet ongoing support and faculty buy-in have consistently been proven to be crucial to sustained faculty growth, engagement, and motivation."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you want to help faculty make their courses more accessible, don't overlook the power of rubrics. EDUCAUSE Review details the process, and also explains how faculty development is also needed to take accessible course design even further.