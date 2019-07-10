5 Quick Tips for Improving Your Instructional Design (Campus Technology)

"When you're converting a traditional face-to-face course to online, while a lot of the content may remain the same, the way it's delivered and learned will, understandably, undergo change."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When a course moves from a traditional classroom to an online learning environment, the learning objectives may stay the same, but elements of an instructors approach need to change to keep learners engaged, like content delivery and the way they foster student interaction.