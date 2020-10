Everything from personal computers to mobile technology has advanced rapidly in recent years, and the same is true of audio and video facilities. But audio and video routing topology for use within a given facility has been stagnant for decades, leading to inefficient and clunky production. Routing technology, which relies heavily on purpose-built hardware and point-to-point cabling, is ready for a change.

Read “3 Reasons to Transition to IP Technology in A/V Production”.