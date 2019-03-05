2U Students, Faculty Get LinkedIn, WeWork Perks (Campus Technology)

"Digital academic program management provider 2U is collaborating with LinkedIn and the We Company to give students and faculty in its partner institutions access to new resources. 2U contracts with institutions including Emerson College, Fordham University and Pepperdine to develop and deliver full degree and professional development certificate programs online."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students at institutions that partner with 2U are about to see some serious perks in the form of extra LinkedIn features and the access to WeWork co-working spaces.