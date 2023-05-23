Unpacking the True Value of Digital Signage Saas

Before tackling the benefits of digital signage SaaS, it is essential to understand what true SaaS is. While most people associate SaaS with a cloud-based subscription service of sorts, true SaaS is much more. SaaS is indeed a web-based platform that offers access to a software application hosted on a cloud-based infrastructure. More importantly, true SaaS ensures that this platform is scalable, flexible, and easy to use.

A true digital signage SaaS offers end users an easy way to get started through a simple-to-access web-based interface and without the need for extensive technical expertise or training. The user interface is intuitive and user-friendly, allowing even non-technical users to create and manage their own content. At the same time, the vendor provides regular updates and maintenance services and is the one who makes sure that the system is flexible and scalable enough to evolve with the end-user needs.

They should indeed be able to activate advanced features and expand their system without compromising on ease of use and accessibility. A good SaaS vendor would typically offer a range of plans and feature options that can be customized and activated to meet the unique needs of each customer.

"Integrators should remain in the driving seat being supported by the vendor, not used by them for their own gain." Nicolas Meyer, SpinetiX

Security is another critical component of a true digital signage SaaS and must be a critical concern of end users. A true SaaS vendor should comply with demanding security standards and with the strictest data-protection regulations and cloud security standards in force, such as GDPR in the EU, the C5 standard in Germany, and more. In addition, the vendor must ensure ongoing updates and maintenance to ensure that their systems are always up-to-date and secure.

Finally, a true SaaS solution is an evergreen solution where end users benefit from updates and new features, always having access to the latest and greatest functionalities, without the need for additional investment or time-consuming upgrades.

The benefits of true digital signage SaaS are far from limited to only end users. AV integrators, who typically sell one-off products like screens and projectors, can now generate recurring revenue streams by adopting the software-as-a-service model. Allowing integrators to own the end-user relationship is crucial, however. Integrators should remain in the driving seat being supported by the vendor, not used by them for their own gain.

The very nature of true digital signage SaaS empowers integrators to stay in close contact with end users, responding to their evolving needs in a proactive way. This ability to maintain proximity to their customers is in itself a valuable asset that is easy to turn into a business model.

The “sticky” nature of digital signage SaaS means that integrators can build long term relationships with end users. Understanding the unique needs and goals of each client is the bread and butter of integrators. The SaaS model enhances this by taking the support and maintenance burden off integrators’ shoulders. Tell-tale signs of a true SaaS solution include, for example, the right level of support – such as live-chat, documentation, and access to product experts – available right from within the CMS. Integrators can instead focus on providing personalized services and tailored solutions that deliver real value. This approach not only enhances customer experience but also helps to differentiate integrators from their competitors.

In short, when selecting a SaaS solution for digital signage, end users should never have to compromise on security, ease of use, and scalability. Integrators, on the other hand, must ensure that the CMS they choose allows them to own the end-user relationship.