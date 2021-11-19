$329 billion by 2026. That’s the forecast for the global ProAV market, according to AVIXA’s latest research. To capitalize on new opportunities, integrators must implement long-term strategies and strengthen their presence in growing segments. Leveraging data will prove to be essential in the post-pandemic landscape.

Proactive vs Reactive

There’s a new approach to maintaining footholds and expanding business with reoccurring revenue streams. This strategy hinges on a fundamentally integrated portfolio: a trio of supporting services, hardware, and software. The unified structure of this trinity and the depth of insights it furnishes help enterprises navigate changing markets.

Consider what’s happening at the Services layer? It’s where companies are switching from reactive to proactive. 24/7 support and consultation mean teams are no longer unrealistically bogged down with diagnostics and problem resolution. Enhanced service offerings, including managed services, cloud storage, software-as-a-service (SaaS), and predictive analytics, eliminate guesswork for businesses. Lifecyle management becomes more transparent. Data-equipped AV systems provide metrics to plan better procurements.

A unified service strategy results in bigger wins and noticeable efficiencies. With predictive analytics, for example, a team can act decisively before any problems arise.

OpEx: Smart Move

From Fortune 500s to local retailers, every organization has unique AV and IT needs. The equation gets more complex as hybrid work, real-time data access and remote collaboration becomes standard. Outsourcing services like tech support and training give stakeholders more control of operational expenditures (OpEx) versus capital expenditures (CapEx). Remote management, managed services, and subscription-style programs help tech teams save time and money while deploying tools needed for productivity.

Few could have forecasted the immense need for remote collaboration spurred by the pandemic. But companies with agile infrastructures and cloud-based services weathered the storm. Enterprises large and small need ways to keep operations tight while reducing overhead.

Growing Appetite for Service Models & Subscriptions

It’s been a steady march toward software since the analog sunset of 2012.

The global IT SaaS market continues to soar; it’s expected to hit $436.9 billion by 2025. The ProAV industry is tracking along a similar software-reliant trajectory. More endpoints are connected via the network, and installed AV applications are migrating to software-driven environments. These typologies represent a vast improvement over siloed AV cul-de-sacs.

The rapid shift to remote teaching, learning, and working during COVID-19 underscored the need for software-driven systems. According to AVIXA’s research, the pandemic “will not only drive software as a service (SaaS)-based distance-learning solutions but investment in remote teaching aid software, connectivity, and cloud and managed services as well.”

The takeaway: Consider a unified, data-driven approach to ProAV software, hardware, and services. The need for intuitive software and managed services will only increase.

Benefits for Integrators & End Users

Managed services options are integral for high-growth companies that want to scale. They are key in industries going through a flux with in fast and furious pace of data inflow and changing landscape. They need services that can meet their needs, and Barco understands this.

The nature of AV bids is evolving. In a high-end meeting room, for instance, clients want much more than a standard video setup with 16:9 aspect ratio. Now, it’s about creating—and maintaining—truly multifunctional enterprise solutions that unite onsite and remote workers. Clients are demanding versatile tools with access to the cloud, collaboration software, and video conferencing apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

That’s a tall order—and it’s where Barco comes in.

The company’s services framework — Enable, Protect, Optimize — was designed to bring its AV hardware solutions together with support and managed services in “a consultative approach,” said Chris Wisbrock, Vice President of Service for the Americas, Barco.

With installation support from the initial setup to 24/7 assistance and cloud-based management, Barco services are supporting customers, end-to-end, start to finish.

To help clients succeed, Barco supports integrators’ installation projects as much as possible. “In some markets, we might be working directly with the end user, as well,” Reeve explained. For example, if a client needs external management of their day-to-day fleet, they can now have that peace of mind, with Barco Optimize services.

Strategy for Enterprise Success

The importance of services cannot be understated in today’s marketplace. Services are the crucial side of the visualization triad, along with hardware and software. When adopted in conjunction with hardware and software, services offer a scalable building-block approach for full enterprise visualization. Packages can be tailored to meet a client’s specific needs, growing as the company grows. With outsourced services, like managed services, teams are free to innovate.

Barco’s took a deep look at the changing needs of its customers to optimize and restructure a services program, with these goals in mind. The program ties the advantages of its hardware and software suites together with comprehensive care and management resources for ProAV customers. The downstream operational efficiencies will touch every user in the enterprise.

The three pillars of Barco services are Enable, Protect, and Optimize.

Enable

AV installations are becoming more complex by the day, with systems needing to strike the right balance of fully functional, flexible, and supremely easy to use. From immersive video to crystal clear audio, AI-enabled cameras to integrated streaming, AV represents the convergence of precision and creativity.

To help its clients and partners streamline AV processes, Barco created its ‘Enable’ program. ‘Enable’ covers all aspects of an installation, including product expertise, deployment, training, and project management. “We can provide this directly with an end user or through a partner,” said Wisbrock, “as a piece or a whole.”

One of Barco’s offerings is a “‘guided install,’ where we can assist clients gaining skills,” Wisbrock added. Need to put out how does it help long term.

Protect

The bottom line: Maximized uptime, fast issue resolution and shipping, and every Barco product working reliably, for the duration of its lifecycle

With such significant investments, the RoI of an AV project must be realized. Every purchase needs to be justified. If a system doesn’t support a company’s mission, increase productivity, or work reliably, it’s lost budget and lost opportunities.

That’s why Barco leans into enhanced protection. ‘Protect’ extends far beyond a warranty,” stated Miki Reeve, Barco’s Director of Commercial Service Operations for the Americas. “It’s all about making sure that your product is going to work for its lifetime.”

“’Protect’ builds on the standard warranty, enhancing it with Barco’s EssentialCare offerings, maintenance contracts, and supplementary support services,” according to Wisbrock.

Optimize

The nature of technology is flux, but AV applications must stay relevant for the duration of their lifecycle. Without proper future proofing, a company risks investing in systems that gather dust, waste space, and lower morale.

Keeping every Barco installation optimally functional is another goal of the hardware, software, and service trinity. The ‘Optimize’ feature encompasses future proofing and true device optimization with Barco’s web-based, cloud-based services. These enhancements gather critical data and provide “insights into device performance,” Wisbrock noted, “to keep every device operating flawlessly.”

Reeve pointed to Barco’s cloud services as central to the ‘Optimize’ tenet. “Our cloud services allow us to do everything from fleet management to facilitating insights on use pattern,” she said.

‘Optimize’ is also realized by Barco’s predictive analytics and consultive services, such as examining warranties and upgrade paths to customize packages that meet client’s specific needs. These smart service capabilities complement the Barco Management Suite, a platform that allows for remote monitoring, diagnosis, and centralized control.

Here are a few other ways Barco is streamlining workflows and transforming enterprises.

Data

“Data is also beneficial in telepresence and collaborative meeting environments,” said Wisbrock.” As more workplaces embrace hybrid scenarios, data can help managers improve room occupancy and scheduling.

When a user inputs a device serial number into a Barco-enabled dashboard, they can gain seamless access to the product’s usage, power consumption, performance, environmental conditions, health status, and more.

With usage data, integrators and technology managers can create smarter procurement plans, rotations, and upgrades. “This can help with budget planning,” Reeve added.

In the Rental & Staging segment, data-informed management can become a recurring revenue stream.

ROI

Reeve said that Barco’s strategy to unite its connected services, customer success services, and managed services together with its diverse product range, delivers maximum ROI. Maximum RoI translates into better long-term performance, fewer replacements or servicing, quicker installation, and dependable support.

Reeve said, “It's about getting the most value out of your product, for the long term.”

Today’s ProAV and AV-IT customers need that confidence more than ever.

Nurturing Relationships

“We can connect the dots,” Reeve added. “We listen and help clients come up with the best solutions.”

Its services framework is another guarantee that Barco will be there for clients, long after the sale is over.

“Working with our customers on our regular quarterly meetings, we listen to them about some of their challenges,” Wisbrock said. “Where are they losing money? Where can we add value that we're not currently doing? Then there'll be choices. Do we want to get into that business? [These] are the conversations we're having from a service leadership perspective.”

