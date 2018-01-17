This Standing-Room-Only Class Features Music Videos, a Gaming App and … Breathalyzers (EdSurge)

"If organic chemistry were easy, an old joke goes, it would be called biology. For some, O-chem is where med school dreams go to die. Many see it as an impossible maze of ceaseless memorization. But Professor Neil Garg looks at organic chemistry and sees a delightful puzzle, an engaging problem to be solved. He finds it endlessly relevant to everyday life, intellectually stimulating, and ultimately fun."—Source: EdSurge



WHY THIS MATTERS:

From encouraging students to make music videos for extra credit to working with students to develop an app that gamifies organic chemistry concepts, this professor is using technology to amp up learning and also infuse it with fun (what’s more engaging than that?). —Eduwire Editors