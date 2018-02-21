The Rise of ‘Outsider Education’ (EdSurge)

"In higher ed, people often look to a few elite schools for big new ideas. But that might be changing. These days innovation seems just as likely to come from a state school, a small liberal arts college, or even an upstart from outside the traditional system."—Source: EdSurge



Outsider learning movements are already making an impact on higher ed as we know it, spurring innovation and supporting rising numbers of non-traditional students. This interview with Bernard Bull from Concordia University Wisconsin talks through how the landscape is shifting. —Eduwire Editors