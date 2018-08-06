Institution: New York University

Post date: 08/06/2018

Location: New York, NY

Job Summary:



The Center for Academic Excellence and Support in the School of Professional Studies is seeking in individual to report to the Director of Educational Technology, the Media Design Instructional Technologist serves as a support resource for SPS faculty and staff in the design and development of engaging interactive educational media assets. Design, develop and deliver workshops and training for faculty and staff on the production of virtual course content. Provide media production services for internal projects and specialized academic initiatives. Create high quality, engaging, effective online products and media assets at scale while meeting deadlines. Produce and import course content into the LMS; including writing and formatting copy, editing, proofing, and production. Provide creative, aesthetic, and operational support in the production of professional audio and video recordings; including production planning, equipment and studio set preparation and maintenance. Apply expertise in the production of graphic design elements for multimedia content for virtual delivery; including video, audio, infographics, still images, interactive PDF's, motion graphics and animations. Publish content for faculty development and related training manuals.

Read Full Job Listing