E-sports opens athletics to new group of college students (University Business)

"Launching new athletic programs—a go-to strategy for driving enrollment and boosting campus enthusiasm—usually comes with some major costs. But some institutions have added a rapidly growing, co-ed sport that doesn’t require an expensive new athletic complex or a big travel budget."—Source: University Business



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Varsity gaming programs have been growing in higher ed, providing a more inclusive sport on campus. Underutilized campus spaces are even being converted into arenas to host e-spots competitions. —Eduwire Editors