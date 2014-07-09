Yorktel Named 35th Annual Telly Award Winner

Yorktel's media services division has been honored with two Silver Telly Awards for productions developed on behalf of the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO-Metro): the "USO-Metro Promo" and the "Causey Video."
- With nearly 12,000 entries from advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, cable operators, and corporate video departments around the world, the 35th Annual Telly Awards are recognized globally as the premier accolade honoring outstanding local, regional, and cable TV commercials and programs, the finest video and film productions, and online commercials, video, and films.
- “Yorktel’s team brings world-class professionalism, care and creativity that empowers us to fulfil our mission to lift the spirits of America’s troops and their families,” said Michelle Shortencarrier, communications manager, USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore. “The Causey Video and USO-Metro Promo allow us to tell the story of the service and sacrifice of our troops and their families in an incredibly powerful and effective way. Yorktel’s media team’s attention to detail and their sensitivity to telling the story of the unique challenges facing our military members and their families, especially over the last 13 years, directly impacts USO-Metro’s ability to provide them the care and support they deserve.”
- Narrated by Joe Mantegna with original score by W.G. Snuffy Walden, the USO-Metro Promo details the broad scope of what the USO-Metro does everyday for service members and their families living and traveling throughout the Washington-Baltimore region, and reaches the viewer on a personal level by focusing on individual service member stories.
- The Causey Video shows the effect of the USO’s aid to those who need it most by depicting the life of a soldier’s wife, whose husband was badly wounded while serving as a bomb disposal tech in the Army's EOD. Viewers witness her dedication to the USO both prior to and during her husband's deployment, and then the substantial help received from the USO following his horrific injuries.
- “Yorktel’s team developed and delivered exceptional productions for USO-Metro which capture the true essence of our organization and humanize our work by creating a connection for people to the men and women who sacrifice so much to preserve our way of life, and the hardships that affect their families,” added Shortencarrier.
- Yorktel media services division offers a comprehensive suite of video service offerings, which are available on a per-event basis or as an ongoing, fully managed service, including broadcast-quality video production, post-production editing, live event AV production, streaming media webcasting, and managed media services.
- “We are honored to partner with the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, a truly incredible organization, and to be a part of their work that affects so many of the brave, selfless individuals who protect our Country,” said Yorktel SVP of media services, Mark Maxey.
- A prestigious judging panel of over 500 accomplished industry professionals, each a past winner of a Silver Telly and a member of The Silver Telly Council, judged the competition, upholding the historical standard of excellence that Telly represents. Less than 10% of entries are chosen as Winners of the Silver Telly, the highest honor.
- “The Telly Awards has a mission to honor the very best in film and video,” said Linda Day, executive director of the Telly Awards. Yorktel’s accomplishment illustrates their creativity, skill, and dedication to their craft and serves as a testament to great film and video production.”