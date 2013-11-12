Sapphire Appoints Stampede as North American Distributor

- Sapphire Technology has appointed Stampede Presentation Products, Inc. to serve as the North American distributor of Sapphire Technology professional digital signage products.
- According to Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly, “Comprised of proven, feature-rich solutions, the Sapphire range of Pro AV products provides audio/video professionals a selection of versatile building blocks for the deployment of state-of-the-art digital signage systems. From Player PCs and AV Signal Distribution Solutions to Advanced Splitters, the ever expanding Sapphire Pro AV product line offers our dealers a new range of solutions to present to their customers.”
- According to Adrian Thompson, Sapphire Technology vice president of marketing, the appointment of Stampede comes at a time of rapid growth and expansion for the ten-year-old Hong Kong-based company best known for its cutting edge graphics products.
- “Sapphire stands at the forefront of technology and is dedicated to the development of highly reliable, products for digital signage systems in retail, hospitality, corporate, house of worship, and other environments,” Thompson said. “With its network of more than 11,000 dealers spanning virtually every important vertical market, Stampede is uniquely positioned to help drive sales of our solutions not only throughout the United States and Canada but in Central and South America as well.”
- Sapphire offers a comprehensive line of cost-effective IT/AV products that work seamlessly with one another and complement other product lines. Sapphire solutions include sleek and powerful Player PCs that provide systems integrators with the flexibility to load their software of choice, as well as industry-leading HDMI over CATx or Fiber Extenders for uncompressed AV signal distribution & control at distances of up to 3,280 feet (1km).