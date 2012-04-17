BTX Awarded Belden Eagle Award

Hawthorne, NY--BTX Technologies announced that it has received the Belden Eagle Award for excellence in performance.
- “BTX continues to set itself apart,” said Ann Zore of Belden. “Their dedication to customer service, product requirements and project delivery is second to none. They are always ready, willing and able to take new Belden solutions out to market by promoting and educating their customers.”
- The Belden Eagle Award is given to six select channel partners throughout the world for breakthrough performance, exceeding their annual growth goals by a minimum of 10 percent in markets including AV, broadcast, industrial automation and consumer electronics. The award committee reviews more than sales, also looking at services provided and commitment to the systems integrator base.
- “The Belden Eagle Award has long been considered a symbol of distinction in our industry, and we couldn’t be more proud to receive this honor again,” said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX Technologies. “Our long and prosperous relationship with Belden has always translated directly into success for our systems integrators by providing competitive pricing along with unmatched quality and reliability for end users, who are receiving the best solutions available on the market today.”