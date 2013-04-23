Ashly Audio Licenses Audinate Dante Digital Networking

- Ashly Audio, maker of high-performance, cost-effective signal processors and amplifiers, have licensed Dante digital media networking solution from Audinate.
- With low latency, robust synchronization, I/O scalability, and simplicity of installation via standard IT technology, Dante will significantly enhance the power and value of Ashly’s range of signal processors and amplifiers, the company says.
- Dante is built on IT standards, and is a complete media networking solution. Dante delivers a low-latency, tightly-synchronized, sample-accurate playback, while simplifying installation and configuration of AV networks. Dante has become the leading solution of choice for a variety of professional applications as it demystifies audio networking.
- “Ashly Audio is known in the industry as a leader in networked power amplification and signal processing, addressing multiple professional audio applications,” said director of sales at Audinate, Dave Anderson. “We are pleased that Ashly has recognized Dante as the most interoperable networking solution available, and look forward to a range of products as they come to market.”
- "Ashly is excited to be able to offer our customers yet another option in digital connectivity for our DSP processors and DSP enabled power amplifiers," said Mark Wentling, president of Ashly Audio. "Dante from Audinate currently brings the best in flexible, yet robust digital audio transport, to the pro-audio and commercial-sound installation markets."